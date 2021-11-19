Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,427 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $50,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $48,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $24,524,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.54 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.