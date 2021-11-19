Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of BCE worth $50,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 810,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154,647 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.06 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

