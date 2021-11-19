Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Ingredion worth $49,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

