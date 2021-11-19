Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 17,860 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.80% of Foot Locker worth $50,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

