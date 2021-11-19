Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Markel worth $50,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,253.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,238.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

