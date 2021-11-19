Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 38,412 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Quanta Services worth $49,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

