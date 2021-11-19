Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,906 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $47,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kellogg by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 112,317 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Kellogg by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $62.41 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,042. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

