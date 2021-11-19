Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.20.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.49 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$33.84 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

