Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.20.

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.27. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$33.84 and a twelve month high of C$45.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.