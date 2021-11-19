PARSIQ Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and $2.13 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00402171 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.57 or 0.01127972 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

