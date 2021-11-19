Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.60

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $3,395.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01099556 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,727,618 coins and its circulating supply is 11,703,214 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.