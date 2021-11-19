Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 8.5%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 111,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,798,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research firms have commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

