Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

PASG opened at $8.20 on Friday. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $443.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

