Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 45.9% in October

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 14th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

