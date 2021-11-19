Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PBHC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.