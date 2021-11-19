Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of Patria Investments stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
