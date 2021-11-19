Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

