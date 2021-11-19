Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.35

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.35 and traded as high as $15.90. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 23,041 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

