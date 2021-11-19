Patron (PAT) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $5,313.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00221220 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

