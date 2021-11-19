Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 8.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares traded down 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 271,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,292,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

