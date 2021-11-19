Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost Sells 68 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.85, for a total value of $18,213.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCTY traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 311,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

