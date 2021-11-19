PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.62. 440,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.57 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

