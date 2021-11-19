PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $334.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.