PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.20. Approximately 1,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 920,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

