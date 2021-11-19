Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

