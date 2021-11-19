PegNet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 246.6% against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $76.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

