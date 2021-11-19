Pendle (PENDLE) Market Cap Tops $46.51 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $46.51 million and approximately $770,202.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

