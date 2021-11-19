Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,171.20

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,171.20 ($15.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,214 ($15.86). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,213 ($15.85), with a volume of 679,576 shares.

PNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.20.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

