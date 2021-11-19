Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 23,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 300,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $342.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $342.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

