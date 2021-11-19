Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

