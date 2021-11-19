Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 5,800 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $265.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

