Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

