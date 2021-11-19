Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.24 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.