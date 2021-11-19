Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $10.31 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

TSLA opened at $1,101.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $909.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $746.19. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $487.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

