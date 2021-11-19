Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

