Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

