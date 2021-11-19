Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

NYSE MA opened at $344.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.23. The company has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

