Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

ADBE stock opened at $679.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $323.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

