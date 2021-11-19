Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

