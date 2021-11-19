Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,891,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 133,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 102,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

