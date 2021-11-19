Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $3,009.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,649.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

