Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of KO opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $239.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

