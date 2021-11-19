Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Pentair worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.29.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

