Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Peoples Bancorp worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

