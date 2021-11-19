Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) One Day Volume Tops $4,278.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $4,278.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for $164.68 or 0.00284157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

