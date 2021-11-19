PEPS Coin (PEPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $707.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $707.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00295507 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

