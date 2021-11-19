PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. 35,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

