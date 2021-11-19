PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Shares Down 3.2%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.66. 33,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 50,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.52.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 49.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

