Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust stock traded up GBX 100 ($1.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching £508 ($663.71). 3,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £494.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is £485.01. Personal Assets Trust has a twelve month low of £438.41 ($572.78) and a twelve month high of £511.66 ($668.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

