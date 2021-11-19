PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PGT Innovations worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.91 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

