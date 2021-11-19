Phantasma Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $186.88 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,552.70 or 0.99034877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00039372 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.68 or 0.00498473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.